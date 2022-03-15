A DEVASTATED dog owner is warning others to look out for a dangerous plant that leaves pooches in severe pain.

Barry O’Connell, 75, of Saxtsead Drive, Clacton took his assistance dog Winston on a walk in Holland Haven Country Park on Friday, March 4.

He looked at Winston when they got home and noticed something different.

Barry said: “I let Winston out for his last toileting and when he came in, I saw blood at the side of his snout so I cleaned him and checked for puncture wounds but there were none.

Winston rests after suffering severe burns

“In the morning another wound opened up by his left eye and the one on his snout had spread.”

Barry did some research and soon found other dogs with similar wounds to Winston, some close by in Manningtree and Dedham.

The owners of these dogs suggested their injuries came from hogweed plants.

Barry then called Kinfaun Vets to explain the situation, the vet prescribed antibiotics for Winston which are beginning to work but are also making him ‘lethargic’.

The poor pooch is feeling 'lethargic' whilst recovering

Barry added: “As Winston is an assistance dog he is in great shape, but looking at him now is like seeing a Rolls Royce breaking down.”

“It’s going to be a long road for him now and we especially have to be careful in the summer because of blistering on his snout.

“Kinfauns Vet in Little Clacton have been absolutely superb with me and I can’t thank them enough.”

This situation is especially painful for Barry because of the bond he shares with Winston.

They were paired together in 2018 and have been inseparable since.

Winston and Barry share a hug

Barry said: “My PTSD has gone into overdrive to be honest, I am absolutely devastated.

“I still feel inside that I’m to blame for this even though people try to convince me otherwise.”

“My wife is my rock but Winston is my soul and body, he cares for me like nothing on earth.”

Now, Barry would like to raise awareness about this hazard so other dog owners do not go through such pain.