KIND and thoughtful school students took part in a fundraising day in aid of the terrified families and citizens fleeing a war-torn country.
Oakwood Infant and Nursery School, in Windsor Avenue, Clacton, has generated a total of £203 for UNICEF, which is one of the charities helping the people of Ukraine.
Jason Searle, from Core Supply Group, has also agreed to double the donations total meaning the organisation’s appeal will actually benefited from £406.
The funding was raised after students at Oakwood Infant and Nursery School had an assembly which explained the current crisis in Ukraine.
The children also went to school dressed in blue and yellow as a mark of respect for the people of Ukraine, all donating £1 each towards the fundraising day.
Headteacher Kathy Maguire-Egan said: "We felt it was important that we help the people in the Ukraine and decided to have a fundraising day.
“We were delighted with the generosity of our parents and thank them for their continued support.
“Thanks also goes to Core Supply Group for helping us double the total amount that we can now send off to UNICEF.”
