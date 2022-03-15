A MENTAL health charity has opened a new centre to offer support to residents in Clacton.
Mid and North East Essex Mind will use the new facility to deliver mental health support services to residents across the Tendring district.
Simon Brice, the High Sheriff of Essex, joined staff, trustees, fundraisers and their colleagues from across the voluntary sector for a special open day.
James McQuiggan, chief executive officer for Mid and North East Essex Mind, said the centre will be home to the North East Essex Crisis Café.
He said: "The new premises will host the Crisis Café, operating each evening to provide mental health support to those in crisis out of normal working hours.
"In addition, it will also act as an information hub during the day with space to provide counselling, practical support and young people’s mental health services."
For more information about Mid and North East Essex Mind’s services in the Tendring area visit mnessexmind.org, email enquiries@mnessexmind.org or call 01206 764600.
