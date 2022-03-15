A MAN has died following a serious crash on the M25 in Essex.
Both sides of the road were shut yesterday (Monday, March 14) afternoon to allow emergency services to deal with the incident between junctions 28 (Brentwood) and 27 (M11).
An air ambulance was spotted landing at the scene and police say a man in his 50s was rushed to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
But in an update today (March 15), a police spokesman said the man has since died from his injuries.
He added: "His family have been informed.
"No arrests have been made and our enquiries are ongoing.
"We are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it to get in touch with us if they have not already spoken to us."
The crash happened on the anti-clockwise carriageway around 2.30pm.
Detectives say only one vehicle was involved in the collision.
If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
You can also call 101 to speak to an operator.
Please quote incident 640 of March 13.
