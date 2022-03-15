Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend and District branch, South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend and District branch, South West branch or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Shadow

Shadow (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Mastiff crossbreed

Colour - Brindle

Shadow is described as a "gentle soul" who can be quite shy at times, but can be won over with treats and kind words.

He walks well on the lead and is not worried by passing traffic, but he still needs reminding, with gentle encouragement of what good manners are, like not jumping up at people.

Shadow could potentially share his new home with another dog, pending a dog meet. Children in the home should be over 10 years old and used to larger dogs.

If you want to adopt Shadow, you can view his full profile here.

Sooty

Sooty (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

Sooty is a cat who has had a bit of a rough start in life and is in desperate need of a kind, compassionate and loving home.

It would be good for Sooty to be able to go outside and explore, and it would be beneficial for new oners to be around with Sooty most of the time near the start of his life in a new home.

He is currently suffering with hair loss due to the stresses of his past.

If you want to adopt Sooty, you can view his full profile here.

Bella

Bella (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Eight years old

Breed - Saluki

Colour - Brindle

Bella is a dog who very much enjoys a cuddle, and is described as having "perfect manners" and a "heart of gold".

She tries to keep her spirits high, and greets everyone she meets with a big smile on her lips, but she would love to find her new forever family to build a bond with and a warm forever home.

Playtime is a favourite pastime, especially if footballs are involved, and she will happily zoom around a muddy field all day,

If you want to adopt Bella, you can view her full profile here.

Mohawk and Chewbacca

Mohawk and Chewbacca (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Not specified

Breed - Not specified

Colour - Brown, orange and white

Mohawk and Chewbacca are two guinea pigs who would like to find a home with each other.

They would be suitable for first-time owners and families with children.

Both Mohawk and Chewbacca are fairly shy of people so will need an understanding home where they will be shown time and patience in order to come out of their shells and gain the confidence they need to start being more relaxed.

If you want to adopt Mohawk and Chewbacca you can view their full profile here.