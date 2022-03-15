A SPECIAL event is celebrating its 30th anniversary by allowing attendees to help Ukraine.
The spring charity jumble sale in Little Clacton has been raising money for different charities across Essex since 1992.
Susan Vousden, 63, of Fleetwood Avenue, Holland-on-Sea and her husband Alan started the sale to help the community after moving from East London in the same year.
This year, the jumble sale will set out two tables collecting cakes that will be donated to Ukrainians.
Susan said: “My husband and I have been donating to Ukraine, if there wasn’t a war we would have had the usual jumble sale.
“We’ve decided to give exclusive prizes out, I’ve asked shops in Clacton to donate cakes but attendees can bring their own too.”
This year’s jumble sale will have a raffle with the potential to win a £50 voucher for two from Maffia’s bar in Clacton and a free inspection from Joey’s Heating and Plumbing.
The jumble sale was usually held at Little Clacton Village Hall in the past but will now take place at Plough Corner Day Centre on Saturday, May 7, at 1pm.
For more information call Susan on 01255 813511 or email susanvousden00@gmail.com.
