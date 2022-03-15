2022’s instalment of the Cheltenham Festival will get underway today as the Cheltenham roar returns to Prestbury Park.

Millions of pounds will change hands on each of the four days of the festival as punters try their luck to beat the bookies.

The festival is considered by many as the pinnacle of the National Hunt racing calendar in the UK as racing fans flock from all four corners with the prize money up for grabs second only to the Grand National.

The meeting will feature several Grade 1 races where the best race horses in the UK and Ireland will battle it out in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Queen Mother Champion Chase and more.

Horse racing experts at Paddy Power have come together ahead of the Cheltenham Festival to discuss their tips and favourites for each day.

With a full week of jam-packed racing on the cards, the racing experts gave a race-by-race breakdown of the ones to watch, including for main event, the Gold Cup.

The Paddy Power panel includes Cheltenham’s most successful jockey, Ruby Walsh, Group one trainer, Tony Mullins, Journalist and broadcaster, Lydia Hislop and Paddy Power tainer, Frank Hickey.

Cheltenham festival day 1 tips

Punters can expect a wide-open opening race on day one with the Supreme Novices Hurdle.

Here is what the experts have to say.

Tony Mullins said: “This is a hell of a race, it’s the best Supreme Novices Hurdle that I’ve ever seen. Not just in a few years, but ever. You have Sir Gerhard, Constitution Hill, Dysart Dynamo, Jonbon and Kilcruit.

“There’s five top class horses unexposed. It doesn’t get any better than that. I’ve never seen a bunch of horses like it.

“This race is going to tell you a lot about the top-class horses for the next for the next few years.”

He added: “I’d find better bets [to place money on] during the week, because this is a race [the Supreme Novices Hurdle] that’s going to benefit Paddy Power far more than the punters.

“I’m most looking forward to the Supreme [Novices Hurdle]. If they [the horses] all turn up, it’s going to be the most informative race for the next three or four years.”

SIR GERHARD powers away from his rivals in the Gr.1 @tatts_ireland Novice Hurdle @LeopardstownRC, adding to @WillieMullinsNH’s impressive record in the race 🏆



The 2021 @weatherbysltd Champion Bumper winner remains unbeaten over hurdles 💪🏼



pic.twitter.com/3105hlwide — Cheveley Park Stud (@CPStudOfficial) February 6, 2022

Ruby Walsh said: “Dysart Dynamo and Sir Gerhard are the two that are deadly split, they are the ones to ride, and they will be split.

“I believe whichever one goes to the Ballymore [Novices Hurdle] will win it. But whichever one runs here [at Cheltenham] might win. They Ballymore is much weaker race.

“I think this is a cracking race, as people have already said.

“I think if Dysart Dynamo were to run here, this race is made for him.”

Lydia Hislop said: “For the Supreme Novice Hurdles, I’d also throw in Mighty Potter [as a potential winner]. In a strongly run race, I think he could be finishing off very strongly.”

Frank Hickey said:“Constitutional Hill had looked very good, and times are good. But on a heavy testing ground, it doesn’t always work out.”

“For me, Sir Gerhard will win. He blew me away, even with his sloppy jumping at Leopardstown. He is by far the most interesting of them all.”

“If he [Sir Gerhard] runs in the Supreme Novices Hurdle, he will win it and then Dysart Dynamo will win the Ballymore Novices Hurdle.”

Former jockey Ruby Walsh predicts Stormy Island to take the Mares Hurdle after returning to Willie Mullins’ stable.

He said: “It’s Stormy Island that will win it for me, she was very good at Fairyhouse last year.

“She was brought back to Willie Mullins’ stable this year then was great at Fairyhouse, won at Punchestown and she’s run well at the festival in the past. I do think this is the weakest Mares Hurdle she’s run in.”

