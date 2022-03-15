Jeremy Kyle has broken his silence ahead of a Channel 4 documentary Death on Daytime which airs tonight.

The former ITV presenter’s show will be at the centre of the two-part documentary which looks into the cancellation of The Jeremy Kyle Show following the death of a guest.

Speaking in his new role at TalkRadio, the 56-year-old hit back at the documentary.

Jeremy Kyle breaks silence on Channel 4 documentary

He said: "Let's just deal with the elephant in the room straight away - couple of texts already talking about a certain programme that was on television last night.

"Yes, I am fully aware. I will say only this, my friends, to you. I have maintained a consistent approach over the last three years. I have said that I will not comment on the tragic death of Steve Dymond until the legal process has finished and that is a position I will maintain.”

He added: "When - and trust me, there will be a time after the inquest, when it is right and proper for me to have my say, because there are of course two sides to every single story - I will do it here and I will do it to you, and that is the most important thing.

"With the greatest of respect, I wanted to say that."

In 2019 The Jeremy Kyle Show, which aired on ITV, was axed amid growing scrutiny of the duty of care that reality TV shows and broadcasters have to participants and following the death of guest Steve Dymond.