Brits keen to offer Ukrainian refugees shelter in the UK can register their interest in the Homes for Ukraine scheme from Monday.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove told MPs there will be no limit to the number of Ukrainians who can benefit from the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

He said: “The scheme will allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to be sponsored by individuals or organisations who can offer them a home. There will be no limit to the number of Ukrainians who can benefit from this scheme.

“The scheme will be open to all Ukrainian nationals and residents. They will be able to live and work in the United Kingdom for up to three years. They will have full and unrestricted access to benefits, health care, employment and other support.”

What is the Homes for Ukraine programme?





The Homes for Ukraine programme will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring people escaping the war – even if they have no ties to the UK.

Anyone with a room or home available can offer it to a Ukrainian individual or a family, though those offering will be vetted and Ukrainian applicants will undergo security checks.

How do I register to take in Ukrainian refugees?





The scheme will open on Friday 18 March for visa applications from Ukrainians and immediate family members who already have named people willing to sponsor them.

People wanting to be sponsors who do not know anyone personally fleeing the Ukraine can register their interest in being a sponsor from today (Monday 14 March).

Who can offer a room out?





Anyone in the UK (of any nationality and any immigration status providing they have at least six months leave to remain in the UK) with a spare room, or separate self-contained accommodation that is unoccupied can come forward to help.

Accommodation must be available for at least 6 months, be fit for people to live in, and suitable for the number of people to be accommodated.

Will I be able to state any preferences?





In Phase One of the scheme it will be for you as a sponsor to match with a particular named person or a named family. You should consider what sort of support you are best able to provide and who you are most comfortable to support.

Everyone who applies to this scheme will be subject to a range of checks, including those in the sponsoring household and those coming to the UK.

What checks need to be done?





Those arriving will have met standard security checks.

Sponsors and all adults in the sponsoring households will also be subject to security checks and may be subject to safeguarding checks too.

Your council will want to check that the accommodation you are offering is appropriate in the circumstances.

Will you be paid rent?





People who offer a room to refugees should not charge rent. However the government will offer an optional ‘thank you’ payment of £350 per month to people who can accommodate one or more household to help cover costs associated with helping out.

Are you expected to provide meals?





Just accommodation. However, there is nothing stopping sponsors offering meals should they wish to.

You will not be expected to cover the costs of food and living expenses (although you may wish to offer this philanthropically).

Homes for Ukraine scheme application

A short form is available on Homes for Ukraine and you will be kept updated after you have recorded your interest.

For morning information on the scheme head to the government website.