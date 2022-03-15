Mother’s Day is just over two weeks away and it can be tricky to know exactly what to buy for the special lady in your life.

Often it can seem like the person you’re buying for has everything, making the gift buying process a tough one.

If you’re looking to buy gifts for Mother’s Day and know someone that would love to spruce up their garden, we have you covered.

Here’s a roundup of gift ideas for the nature and wildlife lover in your life.

Mother’s Day gifts for the garden

Not On The High Street

If your mum is passionate about all things wildlife, gifts for the garden could be just what you need to make her smile this Mother’s Day.

This Personalised Garden Bee Hotel Planter is a great start. Not only does it give the local bees a space to nest, it also holds a plant in the top and it’s handmade.

With an option to personalise this, the price alters slightly. This will cost you £55 with personalisation and £53 without personalisation.

Provide the birds in the garden with a cosy place to nest with this Hand Made Bird Box.

It’s available in a range of colours and designs and will set you back £37. It’s perfect for attaching to a fence or wall in the garden.

Help the lovely lady in your life expand her garden with this Mother’s Day Grow Your Own Garden Hamper.

For £40, your loved one can get busy with the four packets of seeds, four pots and plant labels with chalk that are included.

The basket is also complete with seedling husks, compost and even a trowel to get the planting started.

Wilko

Give the local birds something to smile about with this Wilko Resin Bird Bath Frilled Edge.

For £10, the bird bath is bound to add a bit of character to the garden.

This Wilko Fat Ball Feeder not only feeds the birds but it also adds style and a homely feel to the garden with its heart shape.

What’s more, this currently costs just £4 or you can choose to buy two for a total of £6.

RSPB

Find this RSPB Best for bees wildflower seed pack for just £6 or buy two for £10.

There's other seed packs available including this Wildflowers seeds for pots seed pack, available for the same price.

For the mums who love to look out for the hedgehogs in the garden, this Hedgehog sculpture means they can always have a hedgehog present.

For £16.99, this ornament can sit outside or if your mum prefers, she can display it inside her home.

BirdFood.co.uk

Buying this National Trust Queens Bird Table for your mum’s garden will allow her to watch the birds come and go as they pick up food to fuel their journey.

Add this to your basket for £99.99.

Add style to your garden with this Set of 3 Floating Plant Hangers, perfect for your mum to admire her fresh flowers when she's in the garden.

The pack of three is available for just £8.99.