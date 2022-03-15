YOUNG Kirby Cross footballers have scored a new kit funded by housebuilder Taylor Wimpey.
Taylor Wimpey donated £1,200 to Kirby Athletic Youth FC to provide their two under-8s teams with new kits.
Kirby Athletic Youth FC was founded in 2019, with the club’s under-8s squad forming in the spring of 2021.
Taylor Wimpey is building 116v new homes at The Laurels development, close to the club’s home at Kirby Recreational Ground in Kirby Cross.
The grassroots football club approached the developer to request a sponsorship for their under-8s squad’s new training kits.
The players are now looking the part on the pitch as they develop their footballing skills.
Martin Pitcher, chairman at Kirby Athletic Youth FC, said: “All of the boys within the under-8s teams were brand new to football when they joined in the spring.
"We have been training these young players and teams so that they are confident in possession and attempt to play forward, attacking football at all times in a fun-filled environment.
“Having a good quality kit really helps the players to feel like they are part of a team."
Alex Greaves, from Taylor Wimpey London, added: “We are always delighted to support the local community groups and clubs in the areas we have developments."
