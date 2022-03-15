A MAN is wanted by the police for his suspected part in a home invasion after another man was jailed for ten years following a dangerous car chase.

Officers with Cambridgeshire Police are trying to track down Darren Smith, 51, of School Road, Rayne.

He is suspected of being in connection with an aggravated burglary at Witcham Farm Cottage, in Purls Bridge Drove, Manea on March 20.

It comes after another man was jailed for ten years for his part in the crime.

Tevin Christy, 26, was one of five men who tried to get into the farm.

The 71-year-old homeowner and his 49-year-old son were fixing cars in the garden of the country house when a white Ford Transit pulled up.

Some of the group wore high-vis vests and were carrying small parcels to look like delivery men.

Two ran into the house and began searching the property, while others demanded “where is the other car?”, and started searching the sheds and outbuildings.

Three of the group beat the father, knocking him to the ground where he was repeatedly punched and kicked, as well as having an ammonia solution sprayed over him, however he was able to protect his skin using his jacket.

His son was also sprayed in the face before being chased while having bricks thrown at him and the group again shouted “where is the car?”.

He was hit over the head, causing a deep cut, but managed to escape and run down the road, only to realise he’d lost his mobile phone.

The group continued to search the property and outbuildings before making off in the van.

Just over an hour later, the van came to the attention of police in Essex who were carrying out speed checks in the Dunmow West Interchange area.

After being clocked at 87mph, officers caught up with the van and signalled for it to exit the dual carriageway, but it didn’t stop.

Instead, the lone male drive – Christy – lead officers on a dangerous 35-minute pursuit from Great Dunmow to Chelmsford.

Christy rammed the police car, causing injuries to two officers and damage to the car, but came to a stop when all four tyres were punctured by a stinger.

Unaware of the Manea burglary, the Essex officers arrested him for several driving offences, and he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court two days later.

He admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage, driving without insurance and failing to stop for a constable and was sent to HMP Chelmsford to await sentencing on April 19.

In the meantime, Cambridgeshire officers identified Christy as being involved in the Manea burglary and he was arrested at HMP Chelmsford on April 13.

Christy, of Hookfield, Harlow, Essex, was found guilty of aggravated burglary, assault causing GBH without intent, assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and common assault on December 14, following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

He appeared at the same court on Tuesday, March 8 where he was sentenced to ten years in prison for both the Cambridgeshire and Essex offences.

Detective Sergeant Justin Parr, from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Acquisitive Crime Team (ACT), said: “This was a terrifying, targeted home invasion at an isolated rural property by an armed group.

“Our investigation is not over, we continue to pursue others who played a part in the events that day and I would appeal to the public to get in touch if they have any information.”

Officers would also like help in identifying another man caught on CCTV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cambridgeshire police at cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 and quote 35/16352/21.