A PAIR of friends are set to take on a huge challenge to fundraise for two charities.

Liam Lewis, 37, of Harwich is a police officer stationed in Clacton and Debbie Callery, 49, of Holland-on-Sea currently cares for daughter who has down syndrome.

Debbie and Liam intend on sailing more than 150km to raise money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital and Care of Police Survivors charities.

Family - Debbie and daughter Jessica all smiles

The two will sail from Tendring shores to the River Wye in Wales and then navigate from Glasbury to complete as much as the river as possible from that point onwards.

Debbie got into kayaking as a teenager before stopping until four years ago when she picked it up again.

She said: “A friend of mine I knew through darts got me back into it, I met Liam on the water, he started after me and got into water sports through his wife.

“We are looking to average about 20km a day on the trip which shouldn’t be too bad as we’re going with the river and not against it.”

Liam and Debbie have personal connections to the charities they are raising money for.

Prepared - Liam training in his Aquaglide Navarro kayak

Debbie’s daughter Jessica, 25, had a major stomach surgery when she was 6 weeks old, a serious heart surgery at 12 weeks and is now tube fed, she would like to help anyone at Great Ormond Street going through similar problems.

Liam knows relatives of police officers who have died in service and would like to help them as much as possible.

He said: “Care of Police Survivors’ main focus is to support families through counselling, monetarily and other means.

“It’s a fantastic charity, we’ve been in contact with them and they’ve agreed to print some shorts with their logo and our names on them.”

The pair will start their journey on July 3 and expect to finish between the July 10 and 12.

For more information and to support Debbie and Liam visit bit.ly/3KM3Mbd and bit.ly/35WVO02.