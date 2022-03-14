BRIGHTLINGSEA Regent striker Valter Rocha has been selected in the São Tomé and Príncipe squad for their African Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.
Rocha has been selected for the country's next two matches against Mauritius on March 24 and March 27, as they aim to book their place in the tournament.
The former Basildon United, Norwich CBS, Mildenhall Town and Thetford player will miss two of Regent's Pitching In Isthmian League Premier matches, as a result of his call-up.
Writing on Twitter, R's manager Brett Munyard said: 'Can honestly say one of the best guys I’ve met in football !! Dedicates a huge part of life to football and fully deserves the call up. Good luck Voltz'.
Rocha returned to Brightlingsea for a second spell earlier this season, after previously playing for Basildon United.
He had an exceptional spell at Thetford Town prior to signing for the R’s, scoring 40 goals in one season.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here