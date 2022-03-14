BRIGHTLINGSEA Regent striker Valter Rocha has been selected in the São Tomé and Príncipe squad for their African Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.

Rocha has been selected for the country's next two matches against Mauritius on March 24 and March 27, as they aim to book their place in the tournament.

The former Basildon United, Norwich CBS, Mildenhall Town and Thetford player will miss two of Regent's Pitching In Isthmian League Premier matches, as a result of his call-up.

Writing on Twitter, R's manager Brett Munyard said: 'Can honestly say one of the best guys I’ve met in football !! Dedicates a huge part of life to football and fully deserves the call up. Good luck Voltz'.

Rocha returned to Brightlingsea for a second spell earlier this season, after previously playing for Basildon United.

He had an exceptional spell at Thetford Town prior to signing for the R’s, scoring 40 goals in one season.