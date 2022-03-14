Lewis Hamilton has announced he is in the process of changing his name ahead of the new F1 season.

The seven-time world champion is changing his name to include his mother’s surname, Larbalestier.

Hamilton revealed the news when speaking at the Dubai Expo as he questioned the tradition of women losing their surnames when they get married.

Lewis Hamilton reveals why he is changing his name

“I’m really proud of my family’s name: Hamilton,” Hamilton said.

“Actually none of you might know that my mum’s [sur]name is Larbalestier. And I’m just about to put that in my name.

“Because I don’t really fully understand the whole idea of why, when people get married, the woman loses her name. I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name.”

The Formula One driver said he was unsure exactly when the name change will be confirmed.

He said: “It will be soon. No, I don’t know if it will be this weekend. But we’re working on it.”

Hamilton is gearing up for his 16th season on the grid and bidding to avenge last year’s contentions championship defeat to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.

But following last week’s final test, Hamilton said he feared Mercedes were behind Red Bull and Ferrari in the pecking order and that his car would not be quick enough to fight for victories.

“Bahrain is going to be tough,” added Hamilton, who was speaking at Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday.

“I am really hoping that when I get on the call this evening – with my team at Brackley and Brixworth – they have found some tricks and ways to extract more from this car.

“There were a lot of cars that looked fast in testing. Alfa Romeo looked fast, Valtteri (Bottas) looked quick, and obviously the Red Bull looked ridiculously fast – but we are the best team.”