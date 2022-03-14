A SPECIAL flag has been raised at Clacton Town Hall to mark Commonwealth Day.

The Commonwealth Flag was hoisted after a short ceremony led by Tendring Council chairman Jeff Bray, who read the Commonwealth Affirmation, and was attended by residents.

Mr Bray said: “I was honoured to play a part in this special day and see the Commonwealth Flag flown for all of the district’s residents; demonstrating unity across the Commonwealth and how we stand with all its nations.”

Tendring is one of hundreds of locations flying the flag across more than 40 countries throughout the Commonwealth nations of the world, and local authorities and civic dignitaries, community groups and charities throughout the British Isles are taking part in flag-raising events.

The ceremony gives people the opportunity to share in the widespread public expression of commitment to the Commonwealth, appreciation of the values it stands for, and the chances it affords to its citizens around the world.

The affirmation says that through our connection with the Commonwealth we can learn from one another, and innovate to transform our communities, our nations and our world.

It says that every person possesses unique worth and dignity and that we believe in justice for everyone, and peace among peoples and nations.