A BADLY injured seal found bleeding with multiple bite wounds was saved and transported to an animal facility for treatment.
Residents in Jaywick discovered a stranded seal over the weekend which was desperately in need of medical attention.
The poorly pup, which was “very aggressive” during the ordeal, had suffered several vicious bites to its tail flipper and it also had blood around its mouth.
After calling in Neil Marples from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team, the mammal expert proceeded to safely recover the four-month-old grey seal.
It was subsequently taken to the South Essex Wildlife Rescue facility for assessment and further treatment.
Mr Marples said: “Unfortunately the seal had a number of bites which could be from another seal or possibly a dog.
“If it was bitten by a dog, the dog will need antibiotic treatment as seals have nasty germs in their mouths.
“Thanks to Barry for staying with it and thanks also to the two Irish lads who helped carry it to my car.
“If you see a seal, it may be just resting, so please keep dogs away and if you have any concerns call BDMRL on 01825765546 and a medic will come out.”
