A POPULAR town centre arts venue has curated an afternoon and evening programme of entertainment in aid of families fleeing war-torn Ukraine.
Colchester Arts Centre, in Church Street, will host its Benefit For Ukraine on March 27 and it will boast a myriad of fundraising performances.
Starting at 2pm, the day’s first event is called Variety Afternoon and will feature the likes of John Hegley, Jo Fletcher-Cross, Chris Mayne, and Martin Newell.
Colchester bands, including the always enthralling Pet Needs and She’s In Parties will then kick-off an exciting evening of music from 6pm, alongside other acts.
The event is being held in aid of the Red Cross’ Ukraine appeal, following Russia’s invasion of the country, which launched on February 24.
So far as many as 15,000 as estimated to have died as a result of the conflict and more than two million people have been displaced.
A spokesman for Colchester Arts Centre said: “Come and enjoy an afternoon of wonderful local variety acts, all in aid of support for Ukraine.”
Tickets for the event cost £10 and can be purchased by visiting the venue’s website colchesterartscentre.com or calling the box office on 01206 500900.
