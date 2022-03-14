The Duke of Sussex will not be attending the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service since he will not be returning to the UK at that time, a spokesperson for the Duke has confirmed.
His grandfather’s service is set to take place on Tuesday, March 29 at Westminster Abbey.
Despite his absence at the service, Prince Harry hopes his next visit to see the Queen will be soon, the spokesperson added.
The news comes as it has been revealed that the Queen, who recently tested positive for Covid, will not be attending the Commonwealth Day service which will take place on Monday at the abbey.
Harry has pursued a legal challenge against the Home Office after he was told his level of personal protective security wouldn’t be of the “same degree” anymore when he is to travel to the UK from the US. This is the case even though he offered to pay for it.
The last time Prince Harry visited London was in last summer and a legal representative has since said that his security was compromised after paparazzi photographers chased his car as he was leaving a charity event, the PA News Agency has reported.
