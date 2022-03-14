TENDRING'S prestigious Blue Ribbon business awards are set to return after three years.

The popular event is to be staged for the first time since 2019 having been a victim of the pandemic.

Organisers TC Group, Barclays and FJG Solicitors are looking to put on a special evening at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on September 8 and want it to be a night to remember.

There are a record 15 categories up for grabs and these include the coveted Judges’ Award for the overall winner.

Nominations open on April 4 with a closing date of June 17.

A short list will be drawn up and the winners will be announced at the glittering ceremony.

George Keiffer, chairman of the judges, said it is an opportunity to celebrate everything that is good in the Tendring business sector.

“It has been a very tough couple of years for everyone – both large and small companies,” he said.

“The Blue Ribbon Awards are about coming together to highlight and promote what this wonderful district has to offer and to recognise what has been achieved in challenging times.”

The rest of the independent judges’ panel is made up of Lynda Chase-Gardener, Andy Scott and MPs Bernard Jenkin and Giles Watling.

Christine Brown, from TC Group, said: “We have waited a long time to stage the fifth awards and we are delighted to have a new co-host in FJG Solicitors this time around. It would also be great to have some new businesses nominated.”

The ceremony at the Princes Theatre normally attracts more than 300 attendees and is a good chance to get together with others in the sector.

Clacton Pier has been a category winner in three consecutive years and director Billy Ball welcomed the return of the event.

“We are delighted to be helping to sponsor this fantastic initiative which has gone from strength to strength since it was first introduced in 2016,” he said.

“I would encourage businesses to get involved and share their success stories with others. We will definitely be getting a nomination in.”

To make a nomination go to tendringblueribbon.org.