Summary

RECAP: Updates as A12 blocked near Chelmsford by accident causing queues

By Dami Adewale

Our live feed has now finished.

  • The A12 is blocked with due to an accident leading to queuing traffic.
  • Traffic is being slowed down from J16 B1007 Stock Road, Galleywood to J17 A130 (Howe Green).
  • Traffic service Inrix first reported the incident just before 11.10am this morning.
  • This follows the crash on the A12 that happened near Brentwood earlier today.
  • Essex Police have been contacted for more information on the incident, it is unknown what has happened or if anyone has been severely injured.
  • Follow our live blog for the latest updates on this developing incident.

