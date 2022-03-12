A PERSON has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a crash on the A12 this morning.
Essex Police were called to reports of a car involved in a crash on the A12 between junctions 11 and 12 at around 4am.
The individual involved was taken to hospital.
The A12 was partially blocked in the northbound direction for several hours as the incident was dealt with and the road was cleared.
Police are now asking for witnesses to the incident to come forward with information.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We need anyone who saw anything or has any dash cam footage to contact us.”
If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm, quoting the 187 of March 12.
You can also call the police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
