Covid cases in north Essex have risen significantly over the past week as a health boss says the upcoming months should see cases decrease due to weather.
The latest figures showed the number of coronavirus cases has risen by more than half across Colchester and Tendring in the week until yesterday.
A total of 1,161 people in Colchester tested positive for Covid between last Thursday and Wednesday - an increase of 61.3 per cent compared to the previous week.
In Tendring, cases also rose by even more, increasing by 65.9 per cent across the same period as 778 people tested positive.
Dr Maggie Pacini, acting director of public health for Essex said: “It is expected that the spring booster vaccinations will improve the protection of the most vulnerable.
“In addition coronaviruses, such as the one causing COVID-19, are less frequent in the warmer months.
“The two factors together will act to bring down the numbers of infection and the numbers going into hospital.
“With case numbers in the community still high, anyone who has not had all the COVID-19 vaccinations they are entitled to, should do so as soon as possible. Most people have, but a few people are still unprotected.”
