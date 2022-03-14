TALENTED chefs and catering teams serving up dishes on behalf of a Colchester care company have been shortlisted for a pair of revered accolades.

Cooks working for Care UK, which operates out of Connaught House, in Highwoods, are in with a chance of winning two prizes at the Public Sector Catering Awards.

The dedicated support providers’ six-strong Food and Hotel Services team has been shortlisted in the Care Catering category.

The award recognises the way Care UK supports the chefs and kitchen teams in its 153 homes and how that allows every resident to dine with dignity.

The Colchester company, for example, was the first to fully adopt the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative for residents with difficulties swallowing.

James Clear, hotel services hospitality manager, trained chefs months ahead of the national roll-out, helping colleagues learn how to support residents with dysphagia.

As a result, those residents who cannot eat food prepared for the main menu are now able to safely enjoy carefully prepared, home-cooked meals.

Jon Bicknell, Care UK’s director of food and hotel services operations, said he was very proud his central team has been nominated for the award.

He said: “We believe dining is one of the most important aspects of life in any care home and invest heavily in selecting and nurturing the best chefs and kitchen teams.

“My team works very hard supporting those chefs – often travelling long distances and staying away from their own families to deliver that support.

“I am so proud of them and winning this prestigious award would be great recognition for their talent and dedication.”

Andrew Bedwell, an experience chef at Millers Grange care home in Oxfordshire has also been named in the prestigious Chef of the Year category.

He was previously responsible for overseeing the catering of up to 10,000 people every day at Blenheim Palace and joined Care UK back in 2019.

The Public Sector Catering Awards will be held in London on April 7.

