HUNDREDS of children intentionally poisoned or harmed themselves resulting in hospitalisation in north Essex, figures have revealed.

It comes as hospital bosses at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust predict another two years of turmoil for the mental health of young people.

The trust, which runs hospitals in Colchester, Clacton, Harwich and Ipswich, says it is keeping a close eye on the emerging situation after self-harm hospitalisations in young people remained in the hundreds last year.

NHS Digital data shows there were about 235 admissions for self-harm or self-poisoning for children aged nine to 17 at trust’s hospitals between 2020 and 2021.

Chief executive - Nick Hulme

Despite it being the same figure as 2019-20, 156 admissions were recorded between April and November last year as figures sky-rocketed.

Of the admissions last year at ESNEFT, between 191 and 197 were for self-poisoning – excluding alcohol – and between 36 and 42 were for self-harm.

Across England, at least 20,520 hospital admissions for self-harm or poisoning for youngsters aged nine to 17 were recorded last year.

This was up from 20,400 the year before, and the highest number since records began in 2007-08.

Speaking at the hospital trust’s board meeting, hospital bosses voiced their concerns about the escalating situation.

Chief medical officer Angela Tillett said: “Young people have been very significantly impacted by the pandemic.

“We were not where we wanted to be before Covid, and now I imagine we are going to see another two years of young people struggling unfortunately.”

The trust’s chief executive Nick Hulme stated he will be keeping a close eye on the situation.

He added: “I think we have been providing the right escalation along with local support and specialists going into the wards.

“Staff have said they feel supported and we’ve offered additional psychological support.

“I think we are covering all bases and I will continue to keep a close eye on the emerging situation.”

Chief nurse Giles Thorpe added two registered mental health nurses for children and young people have been appointed to help alleviate the situation.