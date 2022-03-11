AN ADULT education provider is spreading the word about its opportunities for upskilling, encouraging Tendring residents to think about boosting their career prospects through training.

Thanks to funding from HM Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund, ACL Essex is providing extra support available to eligible residents via the community led ‘Your Future Matters’ programme.

‘Your Future Matters’ is made up of various initiatives to help the area’s residents secure better jobs, improve their prospects and their lives.

Katherine Burns, ACL Essex principal said: “There can be so many barriers to people achieving their career potential, we’re here to help people think about what they want to achieve out of life, upskill and gain employment.

“We’re not just helping people acquire additional skills for the workplace, we’re giving them the information, tools and confidence they need to transform their prospects, enjoy their career development, and improve their wellbeing.”

ACL Essex offers a wide range of qualifications and skills at their centres across the county and online.

They also offer apprenticeships and professional learning, as well as core subjects, such as English, Maths, Science and Digital Skills.

There’s also supported learning for people with learning difficulties, creative and cultural learning, mental health and wellbeing, and community and family learning.

ACL Essex has a new website that offers information, training, and resources, as well as the option to request a call or email for immediate advice, while visitors to the site can also find out if they are eligible for free course funding, via an online funding tool.

In addition, the engagement team will reach out, develop events and identify and overcome barriers to learning and business development, to help local people take their next step towards fulfilling their career ambitions.

Learners enrolling onto a course which leads to a qualification may be entitled to financial support with course fees, resources such as textbooks or equipment, IT equipment (including access to Wi-Fi), transport costs and childcare.

For more information about the ‘Your Future Matters’ programme visit aclessex.com/YourFutureMatters.