Do you sometimes find yourself thinking about your dream house?

Well, you are most certainly not alone.

If you have recently been property hunting, this detached cottage in Brightlingsea and parcel of land near Little Bromley might catch your attention.

Brigtlingsea

The cottage is in a secluded location in Brightlingsea

With countryside views in a secluded location in Brightlingsea, this cottage will be hitting the market soon.

Freehold guided at £450,000-plus and with vacant possession, Marsh Farm Cottage, in Stoney Lane is coming up for auction later this month.

It is among 132 lots in the latest auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers on March 23.

Regional director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “This detached cottage situated in a secluded location has views towards Flag Creek on the outskirts of Brightlingsea, giving convenient access to local shops, supermarkets and schooling.

“The property, approached via an unmade road, has an electric heating system via radiators, double glazed windows, a roof terrace with views over surrounding countryside and a cart lodge.

“The cottage, on a site extending to 0.14 hectares (0.36 acres), may provide potential for improvement or re-development subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

You can watch a video here.

Little Bromley

A parcel of land, which comes with planning consent in place for an eco-design detached house, is being offered with a freehold guide price of £100,000 to £125,000.

The land is to the rear of No. 5 and 6, in Shop Road in the semi-rural village of Little Bromley.

Senior auction appraiser Russell Hawkes said: “Planning permission was granted last year for a two-bedroom self-contained house, including parking for two cars and associated landscaping, subject to conditions.

The proposed plans and design are intent on creating a sustainable dwelling, designed to Passivhaus principles.

You can watch a video here.

Visit cliveemson.co.uk for more details.