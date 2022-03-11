A PROPERTY listing was flipped on its head after its sudden removal from Rightmove.
The property in question is a bright and quirky upside down house on the Clacton seafront.
It was listed on Rightmove by Lamb and Co, an estate agency that owns properties around Tendring, for £500,000.
Alice Mosey, marketing director at Lamb and Co said: “I worked at the Pavilion before and wanted to help them launch the opening of the house to the public so we put it up as a fake listing.
“We hoped it would stay on the website for a few more days before the admins noticed.
“The listing is alongside a competition we're running for tickets to see the opening of the house this Saturday.”
The eye-catching attraction will be available to the public on Saturday, March 12 between 11pm and 5pm.
Abbie Sams, manager at the Clacton Pavilion added: “It’s a very quirky place, it could make you feel a little dizzy to be honest.
“It has a great view of the sea and it’s completely different to anything I’ve ever been involved with.
“The second you walk in, everything is upside down. The moment you enter, technically, you’re walking on the ‘roof’ of the house.”
To enter the competition for free tickets, you must follow Lamb and Co's and Clacton Pavilion's facebook pages and share this post on your feed.
The winner will be announced at 8pm today.
Entry to the house is £4 per person or £14 for a family of four, children under two go free and the house will be available every weekend onwards.
For more information on this unique attraction, visit bit.ly/36bjXQ1.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel