A MAN has been banned from the road for two years and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work after being caught drug driving.
Danny Clarke, 27, of Carrisbrook Avenue, Clacton, was found to have 208 micrograms of controlled drug benzoylecgonine per litre of blood when his Mercedes B180 car was stopped in London Road on July 26 last year.
The legal limit for the drug - the main metabolite of cocaine - is 50.
He admitted the charge at Colchester Magistrates’ Court and was banned from the roads for two years, fined £100 and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within the next year.
