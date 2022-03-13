HUNDREDS of people packed out a charity ball helping to raise thousands of pounds for young people with cancer.

The Tom Bowdidge Youth Cancer Foundation’s Feather Ball was held for the first time in two years having been cancelled previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The revenue raised from events is vital to the foundation's work which supports teenagers and young adults with cancer both financially and by improving the environments in which they receive treatment.

But the foundation's fundraiser was back with a bang at the event held at Braxted Park in Witham.

The theme of the night was a circus and audiences were entertained throughout the evening by a contortionist, trapeze artist and ringmaster.

Revellers were also able to try their luck at hooking ducks and testing their strength.

The foundation was set up in memory of Tom who died aged 19 from an aggressive cancer.

Before his death, he raised more than £170,000 for charity to help put an end to the illness and he told his parents Nikki and Richard to "crack on" with his work.

A friend of Tom’s and former patient Melissa Collidge from Brighton also attended to speak at the ball.

Nikki, the chief executive officer and founder of the Tom Bowdidge Youth Cancer Foundation, said: “Everyone said it was our best Feather Ball yet. It was the best night we have had in a long time.”

To support the Tom Bowdidge Youth Cancer Foundation, go to www.tombowdidgefoundation.org.