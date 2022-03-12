ROADS in Essex are some of the most dangerous to drive on in the snow, according to a report carried out by motoring experts.

Motolegends, which specialises in all-weather travel attire, has analysed data detailing the number of snow-related accidents in different areas of the UK.

The findings show over the last decade drivers travelling in Essex were involved in 248 accidents caused by snow conditions.

The results mean the county is the ninth most dangerous area of the country, trailing behind the likes of Kent, Surrey, Staffordshire, and Lancashire.