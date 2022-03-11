The superhero television series Peacemaker has finally announced a UK site where it will be streaming after weeks of waiting from fans.
James Gunn's series was released over the course of several weeks in January and early February on HBO Max in the U.S. but it was not available to watch anywhere in the UK.
Now it has been announced that all episodes will be coming exclusively to Sky and NOW TV on March 22, 2022.
The series is a spin-off from Gunn's previous DC film from last year The Suicide Squad, with it starring John Cena as the title character.
Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji and Nhut Lee also feature as regular cast members.
It received critical acclaim and has already been renewed for a second season.
How to get a NOW TV subscription
If you want to watch Peacemaker and are not already a Sky or NOW TV customer you can watch the series through an Entertainment membership on NOW TV.
That costs £14.99 per month after the seven day free trial or you could get the Entertainment and Cinema package for £24.98 per month after the free trial period.
Both of these options can be found on the NOW TV website right here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here