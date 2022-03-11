A NEWSAGENTS has reopened to loyal shoppers after undergoing a fancy modernising refurbishment.
Premier Nash's Convenience & Murco Service Station, in Golf Green Road, Clacton, shut its doors last month.
While closed renovation works were carried out in a bid to “improve the shopping experience” for customers.
Following the completion of the job the store has now relaunched and a variety of ‘welcome back’ deals are on offer.
A spokesman said: “We are all excited and looking forward to welcoming you all again.”
