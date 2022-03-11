ESSEX Council is inviting individuals and small community groups to bid for money from its new fund.
The Community Challenge Fund will provide £500,000 to help residents improve where they live.
Bids to the fund can be made now and grants of between £300 and £2,000 will be available.
The fund covers Tendring, Colchester, Basildon, Canvey Island and rural Braintree.
Examples of how the fund can be used include training and equipment purposes, printing for events and newsletters, setting up clothes swaps in community halls and more.
For more information on the fund and to apply visit bit.ly/3i0LKFK.
