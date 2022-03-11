A SUPERMARKET worker has been handed a suspended prison sentence after she appropriated lottery scratch cards and stole £1,600 of stock.

Gemma Monks, 39, of Credon Driver, Clacton, admitted charges of theft by employee and fraud by abuse of position when she appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard she stole numerous items, valued at approximately £1,652, while employed at the Asda supermarket, in Bull Hill Road, Clacton, last year.

She had committed the fraud while working at the store’s kiosk between December 20, 2020, and February 1 last year.

The court heard she dishonestly abused her position against the financial interests of Asda and Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd in order to make a gain by appropriating numerous National Lottery scratch cards, printing lottery tickets and then claiming any prize money for herself.

Magistrates handed Monks a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

It means she has been spared any time in jail if she does not commit another offence within that period.

She has been ordered to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work within the next year.

The court said the offences were considered serious because it was a “relatively sophisticated level of fraud” and a breach of trust by the employee.

But it added that she was handed a suspended jail sentence because of the “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”, the lack of previous convictions, as well as the impact on her family if she was to receive a custodial sentence.

The court heard she was also “genuinely remorseful” after being caught.

Monks must also pay £145 costs and a £126 surcharge to fund victim services.

A spokesperson for Camelot said: “We’re aware of this case and are pleased that it’s now come to a conclusion.

“Where instances of theft of National Lottery products are brought to our attention, we work closely with the retailer involved as well as with the relevant law enforcement agencies - as happened in this case.”

Asda was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.