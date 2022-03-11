Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.
These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.
If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.
Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, March 11 to Sunday, March 13.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday March 11 in Essex?
A12
2 lanes (of 4) are closed on the #M25 clockwise in #Essex between J29 and J30 (#Thurrock) due to a collision involving 2 cars.— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) March 11, 2022
Our Traffic Officers are en-route and recovery has been arranged. There is just over 2 and a half miles of congestion on approach at this time. pic.twitter.com/8Oa5DXrlkr
The only other thing affecting the A12 on Friday is the Northbound Junction 19 link road from A138 having its 24-hour closure up until October 29.
Dartford Crossing
The West Tunnel on the northbound carriageway will be closed for survey works on Friday evening from 11pm to 6am.
M25
From Junction 24 to 25 on the M25 Lane closures and west quadrant roundabout and exit slip road closures
This will take place from 10pm to 5am.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday March 12 in Essex?
Dartford Crossing
The Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.
M25
Again there will be lane closures, west quadrant roundabout and exit slip road closures from Junction 24 to 25 on the M25 at the same time period as Friday.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday March 13 in Essex?
Dartford Crossing
The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.
M25
Once again the lane closures, slip roads and west quadrant roundabouts will last from 10pm to 5am.
