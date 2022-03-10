The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 181 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 38,096 cases had been confirmed in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 10 (Thursday), up from 37,915 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Tendring, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 25,854 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 29,046.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 84,092 over the period, to 19,457,976.

Almost 14,000 historic cases included in the most recent update were recorded in Scotland between January 6 and March 10.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 666 people had died in the area by March 10 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 16,294 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Tendring have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 96,273 people had received a booster or third dose by March 9 (Wednesday) – 70% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 115,329 people (84%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.