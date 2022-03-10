CAR owners in Clacton have been left outraged after awaking to find their vehicles’ windows had been smashed in by vicious vandals.

Motors parked up in St Osyth Road and the nearby surrounding areas were targeted between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The seemingly unprovoked rampage saw the back windows of several cars shattered with what one victim believes could have been a baseball bat.

The sporadic attacks have resulted in what is likely to be hundreds of pounds of damage, leaving stunned car owners fuming.

Sharna Heffer, a resident of St Osyth Road for eight years, was informed her car had been hit, in addition to a neighbour’s, by her auntie who drove by on her way to work.

She said: “I am outraged raged and furious - I do not personally think you would be able to write in the Gazette exactly what I think of the people who did this.

“I thought it was a personal attack until I realised how many others had been done down this road as well, unfortunately.

“This has never happened to my car before and it is very strange, but I am now just waiting to see the cost of the damage from the garage.”

Tom Dutton, whose black Ford also had its back window smashed in, says he heard a loud bang, but initially thought it was his cats messing about in his house.

He added: “I was not very happy if I am honest, but normally put my car on the drive but due to buying a new car for the partner I put her one on there instead.

“So, I was glad it wasn’t that one, but the whole window was broken and it looks like it was hit with a baseball bat.

“It sucks because I cannot use my car until it gets repaired next week now and I have to rely on my partner to pick me up - I have lost my independence.

“They are complete lowlife scum and I hope the police catch up with them.”

A spokeswoman for Essex Police has said the force is looking into the incidents.

She said: "We were called shortly after 9:20pm on Wednesday following reports of criminal damage to cars at St Osyth Road, Clacton.

"We attended and recorded three incidents of damaged vehicle windscreens.

"We would encourage anyone who has discovered criminal damage to their vehicle to call us.

"We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us.

"If you have any information you can submit a report at essex.police.uk quoting incident number 1278 of March 9.

"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."