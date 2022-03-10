A COMMUNITY-RUN watering hole has been named as Tendring’s pub of the year.

The Maybush Inn, in Farm Road, Great Oakley, was saved from closure by determined residents six years ago.

It was feared the pub could be turned into a home or demolished after it was closed in 2015.

But campaigners formed the Great Oakley Community Hub and clubbed together to raise £86,110 to qualify for a mortgage to save the pub.

It has now been named by the Tendring branch of the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) as its pub of the year for 2022.

Peter Butler, chairman of the branch, said Tendring is blessed with a large number of wonderful pubs serving quality real ale.

He said local beer lovers at the branch found it very difficult to narrow the field down to a short list of just five pubs, which then went out to the vote to become the pub of the year.

The five outstanding pubs that were shortlisted this year were: The Maybush at Great Oakley; the New Bell Inn; and the Alma Inn in Harwich; the Red Lion at Manningtree; and The Ship at Kirby-le-Soken.

“To become Tendring Campaign For Real Ale’s pub of the year is a remarkable achievement,” said Mr Butler.

“There are some great pubs which didn’t make the short list, so to actually win the overall award is a true accolade.”

Once the short list is determined, local Camra members visit all of the short listed pubs before voting for them in order of preference.

The pubs are marked on a variety of criteria, including décor, atmosphere and range and quality of beer.

“Our members take this very seriously and give a lot of time and effort into visiting all of the short listed pubs at various times and without prior announcement,” added Mr Butler.

“All of the short listed pubs are a joy to drink in and we offer our heartiest congratulations to the Maybush for being a pub that Tendring can be truly proud of and Tendring Camra’s pub of the year for 2022.”