A WOMAN has been banned from the roads for 16 months after being caught drink driving in Clacton.
Julie Deery, 48, of Thoroughgood Road, Clacton, was found to have 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when her Peugeot 307 was stopped in Station Road on December 17. The legal limit is 35.
She admitted the charge at Colchester Magistrates’ Court and was banned from the roads for 16 months and fined £100.
Deery also admitted separate charges of driving without third party insurance, driving other than in accordance with a licence and driving without a valid test certificate, but was handed no separate penalty.
She was ordered to pay prosecution costs of £105 and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
