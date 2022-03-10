SEVERAL drivers have appeared in court this month after being caught speeding on the A127.
The motorists were all summoned to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court last week after they were recorded driving above the speed limit along the road between Basildon and Southend.
They were:
Billy Masters, 24, was caught doing 60mph on a 50mph stretch on July 11 last year.
Masters, of Goldhanger Cross, Basildon, was fined £220, ordered to pay further costs of £124 and had three points added to his licence.
Antony Coe, 43, was caught doing 59mph in a 50mph stretch on July 11 last year.
Coe, of Hill Hall, Epping, was fined £146, ordered to pay further costs of £124 and had three points added to his licence.
Fawad Khan, 40, was caught doing 59mph in a 50mph zone on July 12 last year.
Khan, of Whaleborn Lane North, Romford, was fined £146, ordered to pay further costs of £124 and had three points added to his licence.
Thomas Palmer, 32, was caught doing 59mph in a 50mph zone on July 11 last year.
Palmer, of Blenheim Chase, Leigh, was fined £66, ordered to pay further costs of £34 and had three points added to his licence.
Sam Georgiou, 26, was caught doing 58mph in a 50mph zone on July 13 last year.
Georgiou, of Highfield Crescent, Rayleigh, was fined £166, ordered to pay further costs of £134 and had three points added to his licence.
Stephanie Bennett, 27, was caught doing 48mph in a 40mph zone on July 12 last year.
Bennett, of Watton Close, Bilston, was fined £146, ordered to pay further costs of £124 and had three points added to her licence.
Danielle Hall, 22, was caught doing 59mph in a 50mph zone on July 14 last year.
Hall, of Ladyshot, Harlow, was fined £40, ordered to pay further costs of £94 and had three points added to her licence.
Emma Jackson, 39, was caught doing 51mph in a 40mph zone on June 20 last year.
Jackson, of Heriot Way, Great Totham, was fined £220, ordered to pay further costs of £124 and had three points added to her licence.
Erion Lusha, 29, was caught doing 59mph in a 50mph zone on July 11 last year.
Lusha, of Dane Road, Ramsgate, was fined £166, ordered to pay further costs of £124 and had three points added to his licence.
Claire Robson, 39, was caught doing 78mph in a 50mph zone on July 15 last year.
Robson, of Upper Rainham Road, Hornchurch, was fined £120, ordered to pay further costs of £124 and had six points added to her licence.
