TENDRING council has renewed its commitment to current and former members of the military community by re-signing the Armed Forces Covenant.
The authority had previously signed up to the charter but has now re-signed the latest version of the document.
Under the Armed Forces Covenant, Tendring Council commits to respect, support and honour members of the military community – including reservists, cadets, veterans and military families.
It also commits to not disadvantaging this community and recognises that in some circumstances special consideration may be appropriate.
Chris Amos, Tendring Council’s Armed Forces Champion, said he was pleased with the renewed commitment.
He added: “The Armed Forces community has long held our respect here at Tendring Council and signing the latest version of the covenant renews afresh our support.
“We will continue to work in support of members of our Armed Forces, both through the way we operate our services and with recognition events such as marking Armed Forces Day.”
For more information on the Armed Forces Covenant, watch this video:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here