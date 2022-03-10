A MAN has been handed a conditional discharge after threatening to throw a brick through a car window.
Charlie King, 28, of Crown Road, Clacton, admitted a charge of threatening to destroy of damage property when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on March 1.
The court heard he threatened a police officer that he would brick the car windows of a Volkswagen Golf in Clacton on December 5 last year.
He was handed a conditional discharge for 12 months, which means he will face no further punishment if he does not commit any further offences within that period.
He was ordered to pay £105 costs and a £22 surcharge to fund victim services.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article