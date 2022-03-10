A MAN has been handed a conditional discharge after threatening to throw a brick through a car window.

Charlie King, 28, of Crown Road, Clacton, admitted a charge of threatening to destroy of damage property when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on March 1.

The court heard he threatened a police officer that he would brick the car windows of a Volkswagen Golf in Clacton on December 5 last year.

He was handed a conditional discharge for 12 months, which means he will face no further punishment if he does not commit any further offences within that period.

He was ordered to pay £105 costs and a £22 surcharge to fund victim services.

