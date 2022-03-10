A WOMAN has been banned from the roads for 18 months after being caught drink driving in Harwich.
Daniela Ivanova, 39, of Parade Drive, Dovercourt, was found to have 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when her Renault Megane was stopped in Main Road on January 26. The legal limit is 35.
She admitted the charge at Colchester Magistrates’ Court and was banned from the roads for 18 months and fined £369.
Ivanova must also pay prosecution costs of £105 and a £37 surcharge to fund victim services.
