A MAN has been slapped with a fine after behaving in an unruly manner in Clacton.
Scott Game, 49, of Marine Parade East, Clacton, admitted a charge of using threatening and abusive words and behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress when he appeared at Colchester Magistrate Court on March 2.
The court heard he was spotted acting in a disorderly manner in the resort on October 7 last year.
He was fined £80, must pay £105 costs and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
