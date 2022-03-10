A CHOIR is set to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a special concert.
The Clacton Choral Society will mark the occasion by inviting members of the Belmont Ensemble of London to sing as well.
Songs performed on the night will include classics like Hubert Parry’s ‘I Was Glad’, George Frideric Handel’s ‘Let the Bright Seraphim’ and Antonio Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria in D Major’.
John Kedge, publicist for the choral society said: “The show will include a high quality of London based soloists and musicians such as Elizabeth Weisberg who is a soloist for the Royal Opera House.
“This is the beginning of an ongoing high standard of concert entertainment in Clacton.”
Clacton Choral society returned in December after two years without performing due to the pandemic.
Peter Dyson will lead proceedings as conductor after taking up the role as the choir returned at Christmas.
Peter has conducted at concerts across the world including a guest performance in Australia.
The concert will take place on Saturday, April 9 at St James’s Church in Clacton, starting at 7pm.
