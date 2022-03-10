SEASIDERS living in a retirement complex were joined by a special guest to plant a tree in celebration of a milestone anniversary for Her Royal Highness.
Residents at the Cooper Lodge complex, in Frinton, came together this week to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The apartment owners were joined by friends and Chelsea Pensioner John Gallagher as they planted a Cherry Blossom in the gardens.
The event was part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative which encourages tree planting to create a legacy in honour of her majesty’s national leadership.
Nancy Rutherford, regional sales and marketing director for Churchill Retirement Living, which runs Cooper Lodge, said the event was a huge success.
She said: “It was great to welcome everyone to this special event to kick off this year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Cooper Lodge.
“We’d also like to say a big thank you to John for taking part.
“There are plenty more events happening soon at the lodge to mark the Queen’s Jubilee year.
“Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a patriotic celebration and experience the lifestyle, friendship and sense of community on offer here.”
To find out more about the tree planting and the regular programme of social events at Cooper Lodge, visit churchillretirement.co.uk.
