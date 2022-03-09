AN event is taking place for people who would like to explore opportunities available to them in education.
ACL Essex is hosting a free lunchtime event at their site in Clacton and topics discussed will range from mental health to employability.
The session is part of the organisation’s 'Starting the Conversation' initiative.
Attendees do not have to book their place and refreshments will be provided.
The session will take place on Monday, March 14 at noon.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3tI52oH.
