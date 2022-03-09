A COMMUNITY farm is appealing for donations after being battered by the recent torrid and destructive bad weather.

Sandy’s Farm, in Kirby Road, Walton, says it is in need of fence posts, timber, roofing sheets, a large trailer and a ride-on mower.

The equipment, which will be used to carry out essential maintenance on-site, can either be dropped off or collected.

To donate to Sandy’s Farm or to find out more information visit sandysfarm.org or head to facebook.com/communitycarefarm.