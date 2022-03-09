SEASIDE businesses have come together in support of Ukraine and the frightened people desperately fleeing the country.
Johnsons Hotel Linen, in Stephenson Road, Clacton, partnered up with Clacton Motorist Discount, in Oxford Road.
They joined forces in a bid to gather essential items on behalf of Ukrainian families suffering from the fallout of Russia’s invasion.
Russia’s president Vladimir Putin gave his soldiers the order to invade Ukraine on February 24 and since then thousands have died.
The invasion is considered to be largest conventional military attack on a sovereign state in Europe since the Second World War.
After issuing an appeal, the two Clacton companies were inundated with donations from Clacton Hospital, Clacton Library, and their own employees.
They then rounded up the generously sourced items and filled up a work lorry before heading to Barking, from where the load will now be sent to the people of Ukraine.
The latest act of generosity and kindness from the people of Tendring comes after the Frinton Rotary Club raised 33-tonnes of vital aid and £3,300 pounds for the country.
Rotarians in Clacton also collected more than £3,000 to help people suffering after launching an appeal last week and hosting an event at the Trinity Methodist Church.
